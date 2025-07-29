“Fe For a Cure” Registration Opens

Registration is now open for an event in Salina that directly supports cancer patients undergoing treatment.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, the 10th annual Fe for a Cure Race/Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. One-hundred percent of entry fees for the event are directed to support patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center.

Over the years Fe For a Cure has raised $321,546 through entry fees and donations. The funding is utilized to support a myriad of patient programs, including:

Appearance Center hats, scarves, wigs and other personal care items

Free nutrition supplements

Masonic Cancer Alliance membership

Patient transportation assistance

Patient Meal Program

Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations

Many more services

“This year our theme is ‘Celebrating a Decade of Hope,’” said Marla McElderry, executive director at the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “The support for Fe for a Cure and the Tammy Walker Cancer Center continues to grow, and this event provides incredibly meaningful assistance for area cancer patients who are going through one of the most challenging periods of their lives.”

Nearly 6,500 people have participated in the event over the years including employees at many area businesses who participate in the Corporate Challenge. The Corporate Challenge recognizes organizations with the most participants from small, mid-sized and large businesses.

Last year’s Corporate Challenge winners were Jim’s Formal Wear, Small Business; Blue Beacon, Mid-sized Business;

and Great Plains Manufacturing, Large Business.

Registration is $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts.

Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.” Donations also are welcome. All race and registration information can be found online at feforacure.com.

Festivities start at 7:15 a.m. recognizing all cancer survivors in attendance.

The event’s USATF certified 5K, which starts and finishes on Santa Fe Avenue in front of the Cancer Center, starts at 8 a.m. The course takes runners through Salina’s historic downtown corridor and winds back through two of Salina’s iconic parks along the Smoky Hill River Channel.

The 1-mile fun run will commence from the same start/finish line at 8:10 a.m.

The event is one of the region’s most fun, family friendly and affordable running/walking events.

Fe for a Cure Race/Walk is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media

and North Salina Community Development.