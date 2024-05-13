Fe For a Cure Making Changes

A Salina area running / walking event that raised funds for cancer patients undergoing treatment in Salina is coming back for a 9th year, with a few changes.

Organizers say Fe For a Cure, one of the region’s most fun, family friendly and affordable running/walking events is making some changes to its format this year. The 5K Race/Walk is adding a 1-mile fun run to its festivities and will move to an earlier 8 a.m. start time on Saturday, Sept. 21.

One-hundred percent of entry fees once again will be directed to support patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

The USATF-certified 5K, which starts and finishes on Santa Fe Avenue in front of the Cancer Center, will start at 8 a.m. The course takes runners through Salina’s historic downtown corridor and winds back through two of Salina’s iconic parks along the Smoky Hill River Channel. The 1-mile fun run will commence from the same start/finish line at 8:10 a.m.

“The changes and additions are based on community feedback following last year’s race,” said Marla McElderry, executive director at the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “The earlier start time accommodates many families’ busy Saturday schedules, and the 1-mile event allows more casual runners and walkers to participate if they feel they’re not quite up to completing a full 5K.”

Event organizers have set a goal of having 1,000 registered participants for this year’s race. Last year’s event had 791 registered participants. Registration is $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative t-shirt. Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts.

Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.” Donations also are welcome. All race and registration information can be found online at feforacure.com.

All donations and entry fees are directed to support patient services at the Cancer Center including, but not limited to:

Appearance Center hats, scarves wigs and other personal care items

Nutrition supplements

Transportation assistance

Patient Meal Program

Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations

A Corporate Challenge recognizing organizations with the most participants from small,

medium and large-sized businesses is included as part of this year’s festivities again. Special recognition will be given to area cancer survivors in attendance. Food also will be available to participants following the race.

The event is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center