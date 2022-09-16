Salina, KS

Fe For a Cure is Saturday

Todd PittengerSeptember 16, 2022

Hundreds of runners will lace up their shoes Saturday to support an event in Salina that directly supports cancer patients undergoing treatment .  The Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk supporting cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is back after a two-year reprieve due to COVID-19. The race will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, on Santa Fe Avenue starting and finishing on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors, 100% of Fe for a Cure registrations collected will be directed to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Entry fees are $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.

Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts. Those who can’t attend, but would like to support the event and receive a t-shirt, can register as a “Couch Potato.”

A special cancer survivor’s lap will be held at 8:15 a.m. along with a welcome and race day announcements prior to the event. After the race, enjoy pancakes, live music by The Blades, medals and more on the KWU campus.

In-person registration will be held during Early Packet Pick-up from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the KWU Student Activities Center and also on race day beginning at 7 a.m.

Fe for a Cure is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Kansas Wesleyan University, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.

Register and find all event details online at feforacure.com.

