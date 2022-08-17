Fe For a Cure is Back

A event in Salina that supports cancer patients undergoing treatment is back. The Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk supporting cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is back after a two-year reprieve due to COVID-19. The race will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, on Santa Fe Avenue starting and finishing on the Kansas Wesleyan University campus. Register and find all event details online at feforacure.com.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors, 100% of Fe for a Cure registrations collected will be

directed to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Entry fees are $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.

Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts. Those who can’t attend, but would like to support the event and receive a t-shirt, can register as a “Couch Potato.”

In-person registration will be held during Early Packet Pick-up from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the KWU Student Activities Center and also on race day beginning at 7 a.m.

A special cancer survivor’s lap will be held at 8:15 a.m. along with a welcome and race day announcements prior to the event. After the race, enjoy pancakes, live music by The Blades, medals and more on the KWU campus.

Fe for a Cure is presented by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Kansas Wesleyan University, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.

Medalist sponsors for the event are:

Gold – Salina Supply Company;

Bronze – Advantage Trust Company; Empower Retirement; Hutton Construction; Edward Jones; BE Wealth; JMH Cleaning Services; First Bank Kansas.

Ribbon sponsors include: Smart Cabling Solutions, Inc.; Jim’s Formal Wear; Central States Recovery; Penn Enterprises, Inc.; Equity Bank; Bamford Fire Sprinkler Co., Inc.; The Bennington State Bank; Clark, Mize & Linville, Chartered; Assurance Partners; Quentin McKee & Son Landscaping, Inc.; Coleman Seminars; BMI – Brown’s Medical Imaging; Airgas; Cash Distributing Co.; SRHC Service Auxiliary; Lockton Companies.

For details and to register online visit feforacure.com