Fe For a Cure Hoping to Top 800 Runners

Registrations are rolling in at a record pace with more than 400 participants already registered for the eighth-annual Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk.

Event organizers say they are hoping to double that number in the final week before the event starts at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

“Historically, a majority of our registrations have come the week leading up to the event, and we’d like to challenge the community to have 800 registered participants at this year’s race,” said Marla McElderry, executive director at the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “Last year we had over 500 participate, which was heartwarming after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.”

This year’s event features a new route that starts and ends at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. The course will run down Santa Fe Avenue through historic Salina Downtown and also loop through Oakdale Park and Kenwood Park before finishing at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Registration is $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts.

Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.”

Donations also are welcome.

All race and registration information can be found at www.feforacure.com.

In-person registration will be open at Early Packet Pickup from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and also on race-day beginning at 7 a.m.

Thanks to support from the event’s sponsors, 100% of entry fees will be directed to assist patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Funds are used to support a variety of patient programs and services including:

Masonic Cancer Alliance annual membership, which allows local patients access to clinical trials and other services available through the University of Kansas Cancer Center

Patient Meal Program

Appearance Center hats, scarves, wigs and other personal care items for patients dealing with the side effects of cancer treatment

Nutrition supplements

Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations

Transportation assistance

A variety of other programs and services that support cancer patients

On race day a special cancer survivor’s recognition will be held, beginning at 8:15 a.m., along with a welcome and race day announcements prior to the event.

Participants also can enjoy breakfast sandwiches, and other food and refreshments, music and medals after the race.

Fe For a Cure is sponsored by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.

