FBI Presence in Salina

Not a lot of details are available, but there was a federal law enforcement presence in Salina Wednesday morning.

KSAL News received multiple tips about a large law enforcement presence in the 300 Block of South 8th Street.

Salina Police told KSAL News their involvement was providing traffic control in the area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was the lead agency in the incident.

The FBI told KSAL News they can confirm they had a lawful presence on South 8th Street in Salina in an ongoing investigative matter. Because the investigation is still ongoing they are unable to provide any additional details.

