FBI Investigating Scene South of Salina

The FBI is investigating an incident which ended in Saline County with a crash on Old 81 Highway north of the Lindsborg / Bridgeport exit.

The highway was closed in both directions as the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and FBI worked the scene.

A person identified himself to KSAL News at the scene as being affiliated with the FBI. He said that it was an active investigation, and no information could be immediately released.

An FBI Public Affairs Specialist told KSAL News that he would be able to release details later in the afternoon.