Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 24 °

FBI Asking For Help in Identifying Capitol Rioters

Todd PittengerJanuary 7, 2021

The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C.

The agency says if you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.

You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Vaccinations Begin at Presbyterian ...

A long-term senior care facility in Salina will begin COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday. According t...

January 7, 2021 Comments

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff For COVI...

Kansas News

January 7, 2021

FBI Asking For Help in Identifying ...

Kansas News

January 7, 2021

Kansas Delegation Condemns Capitol ...

Top News

January 6, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Flags to Fly at Half-Staf...
January 7, 2021Comments
FBI Asking For Help in Id...
January 7, 2021Comments
3 New COVID Deaths, 158 N...
January 6, 2021Comments
Sen. Marshall asks for Pr...
January 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices