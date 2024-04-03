Favretto named KCAC Baseball Player of the Week

4/2/2024 | Baseball

Hitting g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb k sb cs avg obp slg Mar 29 at Bethany (KS) W, 17-8 * 1 4 0 4 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 1.000 1.000 1.500 Mar 30 at Bethany (KS) W, 9-4 * 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 .667 .800 .667 Mar 30 at Bethany (KS) W, 12-1 * 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 .500 .600 .500 Conference 3 9 0 7 2 0 0 7 5 0 0 0 .778 .813 1.000 Overall 3 9 0 7 2 0 0 7 5 0 0 0 .778 .813 1.000

Extended Hitting g hbp sf sh tb xbh hdp go fo go/fo pa Mar 29 at Bethany (KS) W, 17-8 * 1 0 0 0 6 2 0 0 0 – 6 Mar 30 at Bethany (KS) W, 9-4 * 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 5 Mar 30 at Bethany (KS) W, 12-1 * 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0.00 5 Conference 3 1 1 0 9 2 0 0 3 0.00 16 Overall 3 1 1 0 9 2 0 0 3 0.00 16

Fielding g tc po a e fpct dp sba rcs rcs% pb ci Mar 29 at Bethany (KS) W, 17-8 * 1 14 13 1 0 1.000 1 0 0 – 0 0 Mar 30 at Bethany (KS) W, 9-4 * 1 11 9 2 0 1.000 0 1 0 .000 0 0 Mar 30 at Bethany (KS) W, 12-1 * 1 10 9 1 0 1.000 0 0 0 – 0 0 Conference 3 35 31 4 0 1.000 1 1 0 .000 0 0 Overall 3 35 31 4 0 1.000 1 1 0 .000 0 0

of (RV) Kansas Wesleyan University has earned the KCAC Baseball Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes in the KCAC Player of the Week program are selected for their performances from March 25-31 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank Favretto was outstanding for the Coyotes in the Bethany series, helping the Coyotes win their 13th consecutive game while KWU completed the sweep. He went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the first game of the series and also walked twice. In the second game, he went 2-for-3 with three RBI. In the series finale, he went 1-for-2 with two more RBI and a walk. He did not strikeout during the week. He hit .778 for the week with a .813 OBP.

Previous Winners:

Week 1 (Jan. 29): Jarrett Brannen , Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Carlos Rodriguez, Friends (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Carlos Rodriguez, Friends (Player) Week 2 (Feb. 5): David Lira, Sterling (Pitcher) | Dustin Chartrand, Sterling (Player)

Week 3 (Feb. 12): Zack Melendez, Ottawa (Pitcher) | Taylor McLeod, Evangel (Player)

Week 4 (Feb. 19): Ryan Sandoval , Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Andrew Dutro, Sterling (Player)

, Kansas Wesleyan (Pitcher) | Andrew Dutro, Sterling (Player) Week 5 (Feb. 27): Zack Melendez, Ottawa (Pitcher) | Johnny Vulcano, Ottawa (Player)

Week 6 (March 6): Alex Walton, Avila (Pitcher) | Marcelo Aguirre, Tabor (Player)

Week 7 (March 11): Francisco Moscoso, Friends (Pitcher) | Trotter Boston, Tabor (Player)

Week 8 (March 18): Daniel Jaime, Friends (Pitcher) | Javier Marcial, Oklahoma Wesleyan (Player)

Week 9 (March 26): Kellen Brothers, Oklahoma Wesleyan | Jacob Williamson , Kansas Wesleyan (Player)

