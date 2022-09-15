FAU Scores Late to Beat Kansas

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell on Thursday night 2-1 to the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Soccer Stadium. Florida Atlantic’s Bri Austin scored the game-winning goal at the 89:50 mark of the match.

Kansas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half. Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers scored her third goal of the season in the 24th minute from about 25 yards out. Rylan’s sister, sophomore midfielder Raena Childers, assisted on the goal. Rylan now has a point in four straight games, the longest stretch of her KU career.

Florida Atlantic (4-3-2) was able to get the goal back shortly later in the 30th minute. Gi Krstec stole a KU pass and dribbled the ball Into the box, sneaking a shot over Kansas goalkeeper Melania Pasar’s outstretched hands. The goal was the first conceded by Kansas in the first half this season. The match was tied 1-1 at the break, despite Kansas outshooting Florida Atlantic 7-2.

The game remained even almost the entire second half until there were 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Austin had the ball just outside the box and fired a shot on goal that found its way just inside the left post.

The Jayhawks had a 14-7 edge on shots in the match and controlled the tempo for much of the game. With the loss, KU dropped to 6-3 on the season, while Florida Atlantic improved to 4-3-1.

Kansas (6-3) will head north to Tampa to play USF on Sunday at Corbett Stadium. The match will kickoff at 12 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ESPN+.