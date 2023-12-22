Father, Son Hailed as Heroes

A Western Kansas Sheriff’s Office is recognizing a father and son for heroic actions they took to save a driver by stopping an out of control semi.

According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, an incident happened on Interstate 70 on Tuesday which prompted a Northwest Kansas farmer and his son to do extraordinary things to keep people safe.

A semi-truck driver traveling west on I-70, had a medical incident where he blacked out. His semi went into the median at highway speed. Traveling in the median, it stayed between the traffic lanes for about a quarter of mile where it jumped over a crossover. This slowed the semi-truck down.

The farmer and his son traveling in the same direction noticed the driver needing help, so they went into action. The semi-truck slowed down enough so they could jump onto the passenger’s side, but they found the door locked. The son riding on the semi-truck asked his dad to throw him a hammer. He then broke the window out, crawled into the semi, and stopped the truck before it got to an overpass at exit 17.

According to the agency, this action more than likely saved the life of the truck driver along with protecting all the other travelers on I-70 and Highway 27.

Sheriff Burton Pianalto said it is “amazing what people will do to help others they do not know.” He thanks Brent Ginther and his son Brady for their heroic actions, concluding “our community is incredibly grateful!”