Father Allegedly Threatens Son with Gun

A man is facing charges after a domestic incident Sunday night.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 9:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm in the 2400 block of Drake Place.

The 43-year-old male victim told officers that his father, 75-year-old Daniel Baffa, pointed a shotgun at the victim and accused him of hiding Baffa’s cigarettes.

The victim was in bed when Baffa approached him and poked him in the chest with the gun, demanding his cigarettes.

The son got away and called 911, and Baffa put away the gun and left the room. Baffa was allegedly intoxicated during the incident.

Baffa has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.