A workplace accident claims the life a Salina man at a cabinet manufacturing center.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that an emergency medical team responded to Crestwood Inc., 601 E. Water Well Road Wednesday afternoon around 4pm after a load of lumber fell on an employee.

Deputies say that 27-year-old Nathaniel Goben was alert and talking to medics when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities say he later passed away at Salina Regional Health Center from his injuries.