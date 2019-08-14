Salina, KS

Fatal Tractor vs Train Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 14, 2019

A man was killed in a crash in SW Kansas involving a train and a tractor.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Bernard Stegman from Spearville was driving a John Deere tractor headed north on a rural road in Ford County. He failed to stop at a railroad crossing and was struck by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train.

Stegman was killed in the crash.No one in the train was hurt.

The crash happened at around 5:45 Tuesday evening, at the Garnett Road Railroad crossing about three miles Southwest of Spearville in Ford County.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

