Fatal Shooting Outside Manhattan Bar

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred after a Fort Riley soldier was shot and killed by another Fort Riley soldier in the Aggieville area of Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) contacted the KBI at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5th, to request assistance investigating the shootings. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

According to the KBI, st approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, three officers from RCPD were working in the police substation in Aggieville when they heard gunshots. The officers immediately responded in the direction of the gunfire.

When they arrived outside a bar near 12th and Moro St., they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They also observed an armed man nearby who ran from the area. Two officers chased the suspect on foot, while the third officer remained with the shooting victim and rendered first-aid. The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Joshua J. Wardi of Fort Riley.

Preliminary information indicates that as the armed suspect fled, he turned the corner onto 12th St. During the foot chase, one of the RCPD officers fired two rounds at the suspect, striking him in the leg, and causing him to stop part way down the block, between Moro St. and Laramie St. Officers secured the handgun and provided medical assistance. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The shooting suspect was identified as 19-year-old Tremelle R. Montgomery of Fort Riley. EMS transported him to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Manhattan where he was then transferred to a Topeka hospital. Montgomery is currently in fair and stable condition. Wardi was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation suggests that earlier Friday night Wardi and Montgomery patronized the same bar in Aggieville. Later, while visiting outside in separate groups of friends, they engaged in a verbal altercation. At that time witnesses say Montgomery pulled out a gun and shot Wardi.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the shootings. Also assisting in the investigation is the Fort Riley Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Riley County Attorney for review.