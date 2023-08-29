Fatal Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation

Salina Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in the overnight hours on Tuesday.

Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that around 1:30am, officers were sent to the area of Pacific and North Front Street after a rider was thrown off his motorcycle.

Police say the 47-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Lt. Feldman added there was another motorcycle and rider at the scene. No further details were available.