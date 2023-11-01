Fatal Golf Cart Crash

The body of a 56-year-old man was discovered under a golf cart after an apparent accident at Great Life Golf and Fitness.

According to Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges, on Sunday morning at 9:22am, officers and medics responded to the facility located at 1800 S. Marymount Road after a person walking the course discovered the crash.

Police say sometime during the overnight hours, the man’s golf cart apparently veered off the path, struck a tree and it landed on top of him. SPD’s traffic unit is investigating the incident as a vehicle crash.

The victim’s name was not released.