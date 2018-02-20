Salina, KS

Fatal Crash on Icy Bridge

Todd PittengerFebruary 20, 2018

At least one person was killed in a head on crash on an icy bridge late Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle was headed west on U.S 24 Highway in Pottawatomie County. At the same time another vehicle was headed east. Both vehicles lost control on the icy bridge and collided head on in the east bound lane.

There was at least on fatality in the crash.

The crash happened at 11:15 Monday night, on a bridge about 2/10ths of a mile from Camp Creek Road in Pottawatomie County.

More specific details were not immediately available yet early Tuesday morning.

