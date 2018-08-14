Law enforcement is working a fatal crash east of Salina.

Police tell KSAL News first responders were dispatched at 2:06 Tuesday afternoon to the report of an injury crash on Crawford Street east of Salina.

A vehicle that was headed east veered left of center, then served back to the right. It went off the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.

The driver was killed in the crash. The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

The crash happened on East Crawford Street, 1/4 east of Holmes Road.