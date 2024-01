A Salina man is dead after a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, officers were sent to the 400 block of North Broadway Blvd. around 2:15am after a witness saw a Ford Mustang leave the roadway and enter a frozen creek.

Police say 24-year-old Thomas A. Brandt was pronounced dead at the scene as recovery efforts began.

Authorities report that he was not wearing a seat belt and that speed and alcohol played a role in the accident.