Fatal Accident Saturday Night

The friends and family of Shawn Hynes mourn his death after a fatal rollover accident on Saturday evening.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office:

The accident occurred around 7:38 PM on Saturday. Deputies arrived and discovered a mangled red 1994 Chevy Blazer on 3600 block of N. Woodward Rd. Hynes had been traveling south bound when he lost control and left the west side of the road onto an embankment. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the roadway.

Shawn Hynes (41) from Salina was pronounced dead on the scene.