Fast start pushes Women’s Basketball to 63-54 won over Oklahoma Wesleyan

The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team won its fourth consecutive game and their record to 4-5 on Saturday evening after taking down Oklahoma Wesleyan. KWU won 64-53 in a defensive game between both teams.

Kansas Wesleyan was led by sophomore Tylieea Wallace. Her 13 points and 17 rebounds played a huge role in the 11-point victory. Eleven of her seventeen rebounds came in the first half alone.

“She had a monster double-double, it felt like she kept possessions alive for us, and she killed possessions for them on the defensive end and it was just overall a monster game,” Kansas Wesleyan coach Ryan Showman said. “We’re really starting to see T catch her stride and feel more comfortable in playing bigger stretches and bigger minutes.”

The matchup was physical and the fouls in the box score showed it. There were 33 total fouls combined between both squads. The Coyotes shot an outstanding 83% from the stripe on 18 attempts. On the other side, the Eagles only shot 62% from the line and wasn’t any better from the field as they shot only 31%.

The Coyotes were led by junior guard, LaMyah Ricks who totaled 14 points and set the tempo for the offense early. Wallace was the only other to reach double figures for the Coyotes while sophomore Catherine Bowman and freshman Jill Stephens scored nine each.

After dropping their first five games of the season the Coyotes have bounced back dramatically and have won their last 4 games.

“It’s that growth mindset and it’s been a process all year and we have known that, and we knew that coming into the season,” Showman said. “To the outside world we probably didn’t look like much of a team, but we knew what we had inside the locker room, and we knew it was going to be a one day at a time mentality.

“I think what you’re starting to see now is that we are finding our identity and figure out our roles and ultimately, we are figuring out the type of style we want to play.”

The Coyotes will look to make it five straight on December 7 against the Ottawa Braves. The game will be in Mabee Arena and will tip-off at 6pm.