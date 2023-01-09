Farmers Market Workshop Series Planned

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension will offer virtual workshops Feb. 6-19 to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers, and those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers.

According to the agency, the workshop series includes five online Lunch and Learn sessions.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen an increase in people’s enthusiasm for locally sourced food, and these workshops will address common questions and concerns for farmers and small businesses who are embracing these opportunities to reach local consumers,” said Londa Nwadike, a food safety specialist with K-State Research and Extension and the University of Missouri.

“It’s also important for farmers to understand certain legal, safety and financial parameters before choosing to sell directly to the consumer or at the farmers’ market.”

In 2022, more than 95 farmers’ markets were registered with KDA’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.

The dates and topics for each Lunch and Learn online session are as follows:

Monday, Feb. 6, noon to 1 p.m. – Accepting EBT/SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks.

– Accepting EBT/SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks. Tuesday, Feb. 7, noon to 1 p.m. – Meat and poultry regulations: Kansas Value Added Meats Lab.

– Meat and poultry regulations: Kansas Value Added Meats Lab. Wednesday, Feb. 8, noon to 1 p.m. – Kansas sales tax information.

– Kansas sales tax information. Thursday, Feb. 9, noon to 1 p.m. – Food safety regulations; Kansas Value Added Foods Lab.

– Food safety regulations; Kansas Value Added Foods Lab. Friday, Feb. 10, noon to 1 p.m. – Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program.

KDA’s weights and measures program will offer free scale certification with a paid registration to an online workshop.

Registration for the February workshops is now open. The cost is $5 per participant. Register at www.fromthelandofkansas.com/FMWorkshop.

For more information, contact Sammy Gleason, marketing manager for KDA’s From the Land of Kansas program, at 785-564-6759, or by email, [email protected].

The workshops are funded by the Kansas Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Alternative Crops, and the Kansas Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, in addition to sponsorship by K-State Research and Extension and KDA.

_ _ _

Kansas State University Photo