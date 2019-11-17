The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors again to host a unique, healthy event. A weekly fall and winter farmers market will be held inside the facility.

The Farmers Market at the Fieldhouse began this month. It will be held every Tuesday through April 21st.

Why the Farmers Market? Organizers say if you are looking for what to have for supper they it all: the meat, the eggs, the produce, the canned, and the sweets.

Farmers at this market harvest their produce at the peak of flavor and deliver it to consumers directly. No shipping, chemical processing, and no sitting in storage.

This food is as real as it gets, fresh from the source.