Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 37 °

Farmers Market at the Fieldhouse

Todd PittengerNovember 17, 2019

The Salina Fieldhouse is opening its doors again to host a unique, healthy event. A weekly fall and winter farmers market will be held inside the facility.

The Farmers Market at the Fieldhouse began this month. It will be held every Tuesday through April 21st.

Why the Farmers Market? Organizers say  if you are looking for what to have for supper they it all: the meat, the eggs, the produce, the canned, and the sweets.

 Farmers at this market  harvest their produce at the peak of flavor and deliver it to consumers directly. No shipping, chemical processing, and no sitting in storage.

This food is as real as it gets, fresh from the source.

The farmers market at the fieldhouse will also include arts and crafts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Swedes End Season With Thrilling Wi...

The Bethany football team ended its season on Saturday on a high note as the Swedes took down Ottawa...

November 17, 2019 Comments

Farmers Market at the Fieldhouse

Top News

November 17, 2019

No. 3 KWU Completes Perfect Season ...

Sports News

November 17, 2019

Balanced Attack Leads KWU Men to Vi...

Sports News

November 17, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Incarceration Inspired Di...
November 17, 2019Comments
Historic Train Begins Tre...
November 17, 2019Comments
Soldiers Accused of War C...
November 16, 2019Comments
New Salina Family Healthc...
November 16, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH