Farmers’ Market and Local Food Producer Workshop Series Planned

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension will offer four regional Local Food Producer Workshops to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers, and for those wanting to sell food products directly to consumers.

According to the agriculture department, Kansas farmers’ markets not only provide a fresh food source, but also stimulate the local economy. In 2023, more than 100 farmers’ markets were registered with KDA’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.

“It’s part of our mission to provide education to Kansas farmers’ markets and agricultural businesses to help them grow,” said Russell Plaschka, KDA marketing director. “These workshops will support them in their endeavors to provide safe and abundant food to Kansas communities.”

Workshop topics will vary slightly by location. Highlighted topics include:

Marketing

SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks

Food Safety

Regulations on Selling Meat, Eggs and Poultry

Sales Tax for Vendors

KDA’s weights and measures program will also offer free scale certification at the workshops for attendees.

Dates and locations for the Local Food Producer Workshops are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 9 — Olathe: K-State Olathe

Saturday, Feb. 10 — Hutchinson: Hutchinson Community College

Friday, Feb. 23 — Parsons: Southeast Research–Extension Center

Friday, March 1 — Hays: K-State Agricultural Research Center

Registration for the workshops is now open and is $20 per participant. Registration forms can be found at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMworkshop or at local extension offices.

For more information, contact Robin Dolby, KDA’s From the Land of Kansas marketing coordinator, at 785-564-6756 or [email protected]. The workshops are funded by the Kansas Center for Sustainable Agriculture and Alternative Crops, Kansas Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program, and sponsored by KSRE and KDA.

KDA is committed to providing an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. The Kansas Ag Growth Strategy has identified training for small companies via workshops as a key growth outcome for the specialty crop sector. The Local Food Producer Workshops will provide education through partnerships to help make Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses more successful.