Farmers Helping Farmers

A fund has been established to allow farmers and ranchers in Kansas to help farmers and ranchers in Oklahoma and Texas impacted by recent devastating wildfires.

Kansas Farm Bureau released the following information:

Our hearts are with Texas and Oklahoma as they experience wildfires sweeping through their states. As agriculturists and empathetic humans, we know the immense impact and destruction wildfires leave. Kansas has felt this through the Anderson Creek Fire in 2016 and the Four State Fire in 2021, among other wildfires. When these disasters occur, there is heartbreak. But there is also help, unity and hope. If you’re interested in helping in recovery efforts, Texas Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Farm Bureau have set up relief funds.

Texas Farm Bureau Wildfire Relief Fund

Oklahoma Farm Bureau Wildfire Relief Fund