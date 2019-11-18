Salina, KS

Farmer, Teacher Announces Run for Kansas House

Todd PittengerNovember 18, 2019

A Salina teacher and farmer is running for a seat in the Kansas House House of Representatives.

Ryan Holmquist announced a bid Monday for the 69th Kansas House seat which is currently held by Republican J.R. Claeys.

The 37-year-old Holmquist is a lifelong Kansan and farms on his family’s original 151 year old Saline County homestead. In addition to owning and operating the family farm, Holmquist has been a teacher at Salina Central High School for the past twelve years.

Former Kansas Governor and Salina area native son John Carlin is serving as Holmquist’s campaign treasurer.

Holmquist is running as a Democrat. The 69th Kansas House seat has been held by the Republican Claeys since 2013.

 

 

 

