Farmer Accused of Defrauding Government

A Kansas farmer is accused defrauding the federal government.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with defrauding the federal government, by selling crops that he used as collateral for a federal government loan.

According to court documents, Steven W. Porubsky, 48, of Topeka is charged with one count of conversion of mortgaged collateral.

Porubsky is accused of intentionally defrauding the Farm Service Agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), by converting to his own use agricultural products that were mortgaged to the USDA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Debenham is prosecuting the case.