Farm Tractor Involved in Crash

A crash involving a small pickup truck and a farm tractor sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a New Holland tractor pulling an implement were both headed west on K 15 Highway in Leavenworth County. The tractor began turning into a driveway, and the pickup attempted to pass in the left lane. The truck struck the tractor in a side impact.

The tractor overturned and came to rest on the passenger side. The pickup came to rest lodged between the tractor and the farm implement.

The driver of the tractor, 75-year-old Floyd Wood from McClouth, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup, 15-year-old Macey Schempp from Bonner Springs was not seriously injured.

The crash happened at 2:00 Sunday afternoon at 2:00 on K 15 Highway in Leavenworth County.