The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of some field lights and a tool box from a property NW of Salina.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 10pm Tuesday and noontime Wednesday, someone drove into a field in the 7200 block of W. Watkins Road and removed a $250 halogen light kit from a John Deere swather and stole a tool box as well.

Total loss is listed at $750.