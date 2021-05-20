Farm Safety Poster Program Winners

In an effort to reduce accidents by developing “safety-minded” youth, Kansas Farm Bureau has sponsored a Safety Poster Program since 1950.

According to the agency, each year, youth in grades 1 through 6 participate statewide. Posters are judged at the county level with the first place poster from each of the three divisions submitted for judging at the state level.

The top five posters from each division are below, as well as results from the 2021 program.

Click on the images below to view the full size version