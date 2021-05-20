Salina, KS

Farm Safety Poster Program Winners

Todd PittengerMay 20, 2021

In an effort to reduce accidents by developing “safety-minded” youth, Kansas Farm Bureau has sponsored a Safety Poster Program since 1950.

According to the agency, each year, youth in grades 1 through 6 participate statewide. Posters are judged at the county level with the first place poster from each of the three divisions submitted for judging at the state level.

The top five posters from each division are below, as well as results from the 2021 program.

Click on the images below to view the full size version

Division I – Junior Division (1st & 2nd Grade)

  • 1st    Bryson Polifka, Gove County
  • 2nd    Paisli Grano, Seward County
  • 3rd    Natalie Delgadillo, Stafford County

Honorable Mentions

  • Hazel Bowser, Jackson County
  • Delana Munk, Logan County

 

 

Division II – Intermediate Division (3rd & 4th Grade)

  • 1st    Keonhee (Daniel) Han, Labette County 
  • 2nd     Lexi Heskett, Sheridan County
  • 3rd     Leah Mora, Wilson County

Honorable Mentions

  • Carly Odell, Neosho County
  • Delilah Hunter, Pottawatomie County

 

Division III – Senior Division (5th & 6th Grade)

  • 1st    Logan Klingenberg, Pottawatomie County
  • 2nd    Maggie Holle, Rawlins County
  • 3rd    Slayton Stone, Barber County

Honorable Mentions

  • Shyanne Hughes, Ness County
  • Kaster Radcliff, Greenwood County

 

