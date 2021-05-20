Farm Safety Poster Program Winners

In an effort to reduce accidents by developing “safety-minded” youth, Kansas Farm Bureau has sponsored a Safety Poster Program since 1950.
According to the agency, each year, youth in grades 1 through 6 participate statewide. Posters are judged at the county level with the first place poster from each of the three divisions submitted for judging at the state level.
The top five posters from each division are below, as well as results from the 2021 program.
Click on the images below to view the full size version
Division I – Junior Division (1st & 2nd Grade)
- 1st Bryson Polifka, Gove County
- 2nd Paisli Grano, Seward County
- 3rd Natalie Delgadillo, Stafford County
Honorable Mentions
- Hazel Bowser, Jackson County
- Delana Munk, Logan County
Division II – Intermediate Division (3rd & 4th Grade)
- 1st Keonhee (Daniel) Han, Labette County
- 2nd Lexi Heskett, Sheridan County
- 3rd Leah Mora, Wilson County
Honorable Mentions
- Carly Odell, Neosho County
- Delilah Hunter, Pottawatomie County
Division III – Senior Division (5th & 6th Grade)