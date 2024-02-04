Farm Livin’ in Minneapolis

A Minneapolis business is one of the newest members of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Farm and Odd Fellows is a brewhouse based out of Minneapolis. It was established in May of 2021. The Brewhouse is also a coffee cafe, restaurant and game arena with pickleball courts.

Renee Duxler, CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce explained to KSAL News the purpose of expanding out of Salina. “We are called the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, with emphasis on the area.” “ We want to venture out to other businesses not just in Salina, but in the county,” says Duxler.

It was tough for The Farm and Odd Fellows to receive recognition due to their location. Minneapolis does not have a chamber of commerce in the town.

“For us to tap into resources that they have is huge,” says Lynda Schneider, Director of The Farm and Odd Fellows.

Schneider has a hopeful future. “It makes the area much more marketable when the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce is promoting businesses surrounding Salina as well,” says Schneider.

Schneider appreciates the Salina chamber for their help in promoting and recognizing The Farm and Odd Fellows.