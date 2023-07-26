Farm Leadership Event Planned

Save the Date for the 2024 Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference, set for Feb. 2-4, 2024 in Manhattan!

Join young agriculturists from across the state at the 2024 Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference. The event will focus on connecting you with practical tools and resources to add value to your daily work, expanding your peer and professional network and providing encouragement and motivation to keep pushing forward in a tough time for agriculture. Regardless of the crops you grow, animals you raise or off-farm role you play, this conference has something for all young people connected to agriculture and will empower attendees to return home with the tools and knowledge to make positive changes for their farms, families and communities.

Look for more details coming soon on social media and at https://www.kfb.org/Article/YFR-Leaders-Conference.