One person was killed in a crash involving a train and a farm implement in Southwest Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Seth Beaver from Plains, Kansas, was operating a self propelled swather farm implement driving on a rural road. As the swather crossed train tracks it was hit by a Union Pacific Train.

Beaver was killed in the crash. No one in the train was hurt.

The crash happened Thursday during the noon hour at U.S. Highway 54 and L Road in Meade County.