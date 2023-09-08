Farm Families of the Year Recognized

A group of families across Kansas have been recognized as a “Farm Family of the Year”.

Each year, Kansas Farm Bureau recognizes outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic service, as well as displaying good farm operation management.

According to the agency, these Farm Family of the Year winners receive an attractive Farm Family of the Year yard sign, which will be presented to the winning family at the county annual meeting. Counties may also choose to give other recognition items at their discretion.

The families are also awarded at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Manhattan. Honorees will receive special recognition, a commemorative gift, and invite for immediate family to the recognition banquet.

Congratulations to the following families for being named KFB’s 2023 Farm Family of the Year winners: