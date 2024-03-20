Farm Expo Packed with Education

The 59th Annual Mid America Farm Expo is packed with more than just gleaming new farm machines and digital devices.

K-State Extension Agent Cade Rensink tells KSAL News that a top-shelf wave of experts and speakers and also make the Expo and educational experience.

Thursday’s Agriculture Market Outlook program speakers will be held in the Saline County 4-H Building. These presenters include Cody Barilla, Terrain’s grain and oilseed analyst, focusing on commodities such as wheat, grain sorghum, sunflowers, cotton, and canola; and Glynn Tonsor, Professor of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University, focusing on livestock markets. In addition to the market outlooks, the Kansas Forage & Grassland Council will be hosting a forage update in Tony’s Pizza Event Center on the 2nd Floor. Sessions will include Hay Markets & Outlook, Annual Legumes, Non-Traditional Forages, Woody Encroachment, and Old World Bluestem Mitigation.

In conclusion of the Mid America Farm Expo on Friday morning at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on the 2nd floor, the Women in Agriculture is excited to have Linda Salem, former President and CEO of Great Plains Manufacturing, as the keynote speaker.

The Expo began 59 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show and had 44 exhibits on display at the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts approximately 8,000 attendees over the three days.

There’s no charge for admission or parking.

Hours are 9am-5pm March 20, 9am-5pm March 21, and 9am-2pm March 22. It is sponsored by the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.

