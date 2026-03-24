Farm Expo is Peek at Future of Ag Tech

The technology of today’s farm equipment would have looked like a Buck Rogers’ comic book tale to the grandpas and grandmas of today’s producers.

K-State Extension Agent Cade Rensink joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says the advanced technology has turned the tractor cab into a new office space for farmers.

Rensink says the 61st Mid America Farm Expo will be showcasing tons of new technology when it kicks off Wednesday, March 25th. The annual event brings together farmers, agribusiness professionals, and agricultural enthusiasts for three days of innovation, education, and industry connection.

The Expo features over 200 exhibits showcasing the latest agricultural technologies,equipment, machinery, and services designed to help today’s farmers operate more efficiently and sustainably. Parking and admission for all the events are free.