Farm Equipment Hits Power Line

Power was interrupted for a brief period of time in northeast Saline County Tuesday after a crop sprayer hit a power line.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 5:15pm, Michael Reinbold, 62 of New Cambria was operating a 2013 Apache brand sprayer in the 7300 block of E. Riordan Road and did not realize the boom was still partially deployed.

The equipment came into contact with a DS & O overhead power line and briefly interrupted service in the immediate area.

Reinbold contacted authorities and a crew from the company restored power a short time later.

Reinbold was not injured and estimated the damage to his equipment at around $1,000.