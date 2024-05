The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism after someone smashed the windows on a semi truck.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 5pm on Wednesday and 10:30am Thursday, someone used rocks to shatter four windows on a 1994 Kenworth truck that was parked in a field in the 11900 block of S. Lamer Road.

Deputies say the truck is owned by Chris Short of Assaria and loss and damage is estimated at $5,000.

There are no suspects at this time.