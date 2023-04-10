Farm Dog Nominations Open

Nominations for the farm dog of the year are open. Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2024 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, which comes with cash prizes and bragging rights.

According to the Farm Bureau, This is the sixth year of the contest supported by Purina, which celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America.

The grand prize winner – Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year – will win a year’s worth of Purina Pro Plan dog food and $5,000 in prize money. The winner will be recognized at a Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, in January 2024. Up to three regional runners-up* will each win $1,000 in prize money.

The 2024 Farm Dog of the Year will also be featured in a professionally produced video. The profile of the 2023 Farm Dog of the Year Tough from Kansas can be viewed at https://www.fb.org/land/fdoty. And you can read about Tough on the Kansas Living website here.

Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements are available at https://www.fb.org/land/fdoty. Farm Dog of the Year nominations, which include written responses to questions, at least one still photo and a video clip (optional), must be received by July 14, 2023, for consideration.