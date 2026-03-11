Farm Bureau Supports Food, Farm, and National Security Act

Kansas Farm Bureau President Joe Newland is applauding the bipartisan passage of the Food, Farm, and National Security Act of 2026 in the House Agriculture Committee.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers are grateful to Reps. Tracey Mann and Sharice Davids for voting to move the next farm bill forward. After years of uncertainty since the previous farm bill expired, Kansas Farm Bureau believes the House Agriculture Committee has drafted a strong, bipartisan farm bill worthy of consideration on the House floor to support food and farm programs, strengthen conservation practices and make crucial investments in agricultural research.”