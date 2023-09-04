Farm Bureau Planning Women’s Retreat

We all have expectations, demands and responsibilities to juggle. But showing up as your best self in all areas of your life means first honoring your own needs, too.

Kansas Farm Bureau invites woman across Kansas to join an inclusive community of like-minded women and connect with others through the Rooted in Resilience Retreat. The retreat will focus on mental health, self-care, and the tools to find balance and build a more enriching life.

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee invites women of all ages to attend the Rooted in Resilience Retreat Nov. 10-12 in Valley Falls at The Barn Bed and Breakfast.

Retreat registration includes a welcome night on Friday, a lineup of amazing speakers, meals Friday dinner through Sunday breakfast, a fun self-care Saturday night and lodging Friday and Saturday night (if lodging registration is selected.) A tentative agenda can be found below. Any questions can be directed to Claudia Hissong, [email protected].