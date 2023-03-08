Farm Bureau Planning Communication Training Session

Kansas Farm Bureau is offering its Communications, Media and Spokesperson training.

According to the organization, a training session is planned April 25-26 in Wichita. This training will provide attendees the skills necessary to use stories, statistics and key messages to make messages stand out and connect with relevant audiences.

“Participating in Communication, Media, and Spokesperson training has given me the tools to feel comfortable in speaking on issues that are pertinent to agriculture,” Ashley Beying, a past participant of CMS, says. “I have been able to utilize the knowledge from this training by telling my story to legislators and other leaders in the industry. Kansas Farm Bureau has once again shown their commitment to their members by providing this highly beneficial training.”

Participants will:

1. Learn how to identify, organize and project key messages with clarity, confidence and passion.

2. Gain skills and practice to help increase comfort levels and effectiveness when talking to various audiences, such as formal presentations, traditional media and social media.

3. Hear best practices of media and speaking do’s and don’ts.

4. Discover how to best handle unexpected and challenging questions.

5. Advance their Farm Bureau network of peers and experts in ag communications and advocacy.

For eligibility requirements, a tentative agenda and to apply by March 27, please click here.