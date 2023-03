Kansas Farm Bureau is offering a regional ag tour early this summer.

According to the organization, they are planning a trip to Montana and Idaho June 12-16. Travelers will experience seed potato production, cattle ranches, fruit orchards, wineries, and the forestry and lumber industry through the Big Sky and Gem State landscapes.

Registration is $2,300 for double occupancy and $1,600 for a single (does NOT include airfare).

Register at https://form.jotform.com/kfbforms/tour