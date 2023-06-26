Farm Bureau Mini Campaign Sessions Scheduled

If you’re considering running for state legislature, school board, county commission or other public office, Kansas Farm Bureau’s Campaign School Mini Sessions can teach you the nuts and bolts of campaigning and help you execute a winning campaign.

According to the organization, the mini sessions are based on the two-day Campaign School, which is nonpartisan, unbiased and has an 80 percent success rate of attendees being elected. The mini sessions are a condensed opportunity to learn the fundamentals of campaign management skills to assist a broad range of locally elected offices. The sessions are only $50 for Farm Bureau members in Kansas and $75 for nonmembers. Attendance is limited to the first 20 registrations at each location.

The sessions will be offered on the following dates and locations:

July 18 2-6 PM in Lawrence

Baker University Wetlands and Discovery Center

1365 N. 1250 Rd, Lawrence

July 25 1-5 PM in Garden City

Finnup Center for Conservation Education/Lee Richardson Zoo

312 Finnup Dr., Garden City