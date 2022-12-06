Farm Bureau Launches Apprenticeship Program

Kansas Farm Bureau has created the Rural Kansas Apprenticeship Program.

According to the organization, the new program was developed via a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help address workforce needs in rural communities across Kansas.

“We’re excited about this partnership opportunity to offer a program where employers and employees grow alongside each other,” says Joel Leftwich, KFB chief strategy officer. “RKAP will assist businesses to create individual programs to meet their needs while employees will receive on-the-job training, mentorship and increased earning potential.”

RKAP is Kansas’ first registered apprenticeship program focused solely on agriculture and rural communities to provide industry-driven career pathways for farmers, ranchers and small businesses serving agricultural areas. Registered apprenticeships benefit employers by developing a skilled and loyal workforce. Meanwhile, apprentices enjoy a full-time job with a certified credential showing mastery of their craft.

“Apprenticeship programs allow us to expand the skillsets of our workforce to meet the needs of rural communities,” says Shonda Atwater, director of Apprenticeship and Internship for the Kansas Department of Commerce. “Investing in talent – a key pillar in the Kansas Framework for Growth – is critical because it creates opportunities for our young people to thrive.”

Registered apprenticeships can be tailored to meet the needs of every business and industry. The model has proven successful amongst other industries including construction, healthcare and manufacturing for many years in Kansas. For more information on RKAP, contact Joel Leftwich at [email protected] or visit the Office of Registered Apprenticeship here.