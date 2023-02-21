Farm Bureau Joins “Engaged Kansas” Group

A coalition of Kansas organizations have launched Engaged Kansas in a first-of-its-kind effort to encourage and support civic-minded individuals to consider local public service.

According to Kansas Farm Bureau, they have joined partners in Engaged Kansas which include the Kansas Association of Counties, Kansas Association of School Boards, Kansas Chamber, Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansas Leadership Center and League of Kansas Municipalities.

“Kansas Farm Bureau is excited to work with other organizations that value public service to provide resources for hometown leaders,” Kansas Farm Bureau President Joe Newland says. “As a former school board member and state representative, I know how rewarding public service can be. Engaged Kansas is a great resource for people passionate about enhancing their community to discover opportunities to serve in local government.”

Kansas has more than 6,000 elected positions on school boards, county commissions and municipal governments across the state. The goal is to encourage and support Kansans who want to serve their communities.

“Whether it’s coaching a youth baseball team, serving as a school board member or participating with a local service organization, it is that involvement that builds community and culture,” says Brad Bergsma, immediate past president of the Kansas Association of School Boards and Goodland USD 352 school board member.

“Ultimately when individuals work collectively for common goals, you can create a stronger community.”

“Our state and local communities only succeed when our citizens are engaged but the idea of running for elected office can be daunting,” Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb says. “Engaged Kansas helps remove barriers and provides the tools and understanding needed to get involved in public service.”

Engaged Kansas is a nonpartisan, nonpolicy specific endeavor to demystify the process of becoming a public servant and develop leaders who will drive progress from the ground up. Visit www.EngagedKansas.org to view resources and training available.