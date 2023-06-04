Farm Bureau Honored For Communication

The American Farm Bureau Federation recently hosted a national competition to recognize top professionals from state Farm Bureau organizations for their exceptional work in communications.

This year’s contest included 177 submissions for work produced in 2022 by state Farm Bureaus across the country.

“Highlighting the important work farmers and ranchers do each day is critical to the mission of Farm Bureau,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “State Farm Bureau communicators are the best in their field, amplifying the trusted voices of our grassroots members to become a powerful voice for agriculture across the country.”

Kansas Farm Bureau won the following:

Best Agriculture Story – Kansas Farmers and Ranchers Remain Resilient After Wildfires

Best Member/Leader Newsletter – Farm Leader Letter

Best Audio News Story, Feature Story or Commentary/Editorial – Inside Ag Podcast

Best Social Media Campaign – Rural Minds Matter