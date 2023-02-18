Farm Bureau Campaign School Registration Open

Kansas Farm Bureau’s Campaign School is accepting registrations for a two-day strategy session on April 19-20 to train current and future office holders.

Campaign managers and volunteer leaders are also encouraged to register for training on evaluating candidates, selecting campaign issues, fundraising, budgeting, and creating effective communication strategies, among other topics.

According to the organization, this nonpartisan, unbiased program offers in-depth instruction from national political experts. KFB’s Campaign School was designed to give potential candidates, campaign managers, and volunteers a solid foundation on how to run and win a campaign. It also offers incumbents an opportunity to enhance their campaign skills.

“Putting your name on the ballot for any public office is the first step of many before raising your hand and swearing your oath of office,” KFB’s Director of Political Affairs Brenden Wirth says. “KFB’s Campaign School can help you take crucial steps to give you a winning advantage on Election Day. This program has been used across the nation with candidates winning nearly 80 percent of their races.”

Farm Bureau members of Kansas can attend for $250 and nonmembers can join for $300. If you’d like to become a Farm Bureau member, visit www.kfb.org/join. The program is limited to 20 participants and will take place at KFB headquarters, 2627 KFB Plaza, in Manhattan. For more information about KFB’s Campaign School or to register, visit www.kfb.org/CampaignSchool.