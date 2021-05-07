Farm Bureau “Big Tent Reunion Tour” Planned

This summer Kansas Farm Bureau will be hosting the “Big Tent Reunion Tour”.

According to the organization, gatherings across the state will aim to reconnect with members after a challenging 2020. Plan on joining for food and fellowship with Farm Bureau members.

Kansas Farm Bureau is a non-profit advocacy organization established in 1919. Almost 100 years later, KFB stands up for its members through leadership development, agriculture education, legal defense, environmental advocacy, farm safety, risk management, rural development and international trade. As a grassroots organization, there is a county Farm Bureau in each of Kansas’ 105 counties. Kansas Farm Bureau, the state organization, is in Manhattan.

